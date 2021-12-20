TILDEN TWP., Pa. — Plans to upgrade a playground in Berks County are being put into high gear.
Kelly Toyota of Hamburg has donated $15,000 to Tilden Township to cover the cost of some new equipment at the municipal building's playground on Old Route 22.
The playground has been in need of a seesaw, a merry-go-round, a mommy-and-me swing, and a balance beam, according to a news release from The Kelly Automotive Group.
The donation will also help to pay for a protective covering for the baseball field fence and a bench for the basketball court at Rhoades Park on State Street.
"Thank you for thinking of Tilden Township," Monica Flower, the township's manager and treasurer, said in the release. "We are extremely grateful and appreciative of the very generous donation from The Kelly Automotive Group."
Work on the upgrades is set to begin in the spring.