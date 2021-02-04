BERN TWP., Pa. - Some veterans in Berks County will have a more comfortable place to rest their head at night, thanks to a pair of nonprofit organizations.
Liz and Doug Graybill, the founders of Veterans Making a Difference, presented a $5,000 check Thursday to Marc Goldstein, the founder of Blankets of Hope.
Goldstein's nonprofit will use the money to buy mattresses, box springs, and bedding for approximately 30 veterans who are moving into their own apartment.
That, the Graybills said, will allow their organization to do what it does best, providing the veterans with other move-in items, like food, toiletries, and small kitchen appliances.
The Graybills presented their check to Goldstein during a kickoff event for Blankets of Hope's annual fundraiser, Chef Tim's "Take the Chill Off," which is set for this Saturday from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. Containers of chili are sold at various locations around Berks County, with the proceeds benefiting Blankets of Hope.
Last year's event raised $24,500. This year's goal is to raise $25,000.
Goldstein founded Blankets of Hope in December 2011. Since then, the organization has donated more than 52,000 new fleece blankets to more than 100 organizations, including the YMCA of Reading and Berks County, the Hope Rescue Mission, and Opportunity House. The bed program was launched in 2019, with more than 100 bed sets having already been donated to people in need.
Blankets of Hope accepts monetary donations for its efforts through Paypal. They can also be mailed to Blankets of Hope, PO Box 3617, Reading PA 19606.