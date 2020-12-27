BOYERTOWN, Pa. - A local railroad is getting a helpful boost through donations to expand its educational programming.
The Colebrookdale Railroad has accepted a $2,500 donation from Ambler Savings Bank and a $15,000 donation from J.P. Mascaro & Sons through the Pennsylvania Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) program.
"We are proud to support the Colebrookdale Railroad year after year because of their commitment to the community and children's education," said Bonnie Eckenrode, the manager of the bank's Bally branch.
The railroad has gone through years of renovation to bring its historic trains to their original state and offer educational programming as well as other public attractions.
According to railroad officials, donations through the EITC program allow Pennsylvania school students to participate in their unique educational excursion program at no cost to the students or school districts.
"Donations like the one from Ambler Savings Bank and J.P. Mascaro & Sons make it possible to continue providing STEM learning experiences and history lessons that many children may not get otherwise," said Nathaniel Guest, executive director of Colebrookdale Railroad Preservation Trust. "We look forward to the spring of 2021 when we can introduce our new education initiatives, including our railbikes (people-powered rail vehicles) and the Colebrookdale Village off-the-grid STEM education site."