Donations continue to pour in to help those affected by Berks floods

LOWER ALSACE TWP., Pa. - Donations continue pouring in at the Lower Alsace Fire Company.

From toiletries to food, it is all to help people in need after floodwaters from heavy rain rushed through this area on Sunday. The operation moved here from the Antietam Rec Center.

"Due to being closer to ground zero and the community being able to access us easier," said organizer Casey Coates.

Coates said the operation has tripled in size. She told 69 News it came together within an hour or two the other day.

"What went from being a couple of us has turned into 20 or 30 of us that are now down here, boots on the ground at ground zero, helping these families," said Coates.

Lower Alsace Fire Chief Robert Mountz said the fire company responded to calls, met with the Governor on Monday and went into helping mode from there; getting people things like cleaning supplies, water and making sure they were safe.

"If they weren't safe, giving them alternatives as to where they could go, what they could do, making sure their insurances were contacted," said Chief Mountz.

They also helped with damage assessments.

Chief Mountz said the fire company is delivering donated items at the firehouse to people in areas that are hard to reach.

"We're still out making deliveries. People are checking on their neighbors. It's just, you know, an unfortunate circumstance, but it turns into such a positive in the end," explained Mountz.

The chief said if people need to get in touch with him about accessing the donations here, they can call the non-emergency number at the Berks Department of Emergency Services, who can get a hold of him.

The firehouse will be open with donations daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.