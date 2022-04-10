READING, Pa. - A friendly competition among hundreds of Berks County students is helping local food bank serve local residents in need.
Seventeen teams took part in the 5th Annual Youth Volunteer Corps of Reading Canstructure Contest.
The teams held canned food drives and then built amazing structures made entirely from the cans.
This year's theme was inspired by children's books. The Penn Bernville Elementary School was this year's big winner with a creation of Winnie The Pooh's Hundred Acre Wood.
All of the canned items were donated to the Helping Harvest Food Bank, where students helped sorted and packed the donations Saturday.
"The cans that we donated will actually go into the weekender bags that are distributed to Berks County youth who may not have enough food to get them through the weekends." said Lindsay Sites, Youth Volunteer Corps of Reading.
In addition to the food donations, students also collected a large number of new books that will go to local kids.