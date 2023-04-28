MUHLENBERG TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Donna Bella Farms in Muhlenberg Township, Berks County, will lay off 161 workers in June, according to Pennsylvania's Department of Labor and Industry.

The farm's Facebook page says it grows mushrooms, specializing in portabella, crimini and portabellini.

A woman who answered the phone at the farm declined to comment on the layoff notice. The state listed the farm's address as 5A Mountainside Road.

A WARN notice posted by the Department of Labor and Industry said the date of layoffs will be June 30.

WARN stands for Worker Adjustment and Retraining Act Notice, which is required by federal law to advise communities and employees of certain closings and mass layoffs.

