READING, Pa. – Reading City Council voted unanimously Monday night to appoint Councilwoman Donna Reed as its next president.
The seat became vacant Dec. 31 with the resignation of now-state Rep. Johanny Cepeda-Freytiz.
Cepeda-Fretytiz was appointed to the position of council president following the death of Jeffrey Waltman last June.
Reed has been serving as vice president since that time.
No other councilperson expressed an interested in serving as president.
With Reed's appointment, council will have to appoint a new council representative from District 5 because the president does not act as a district representative.
Reed said that for as long as she sits in the president's chair, she wants to continue what Waltman started and what Cepeda-Freytiz continued.
"I also want to increase the communication with the administration," Reed said. "We are checks and balances, but we're not at odds."
"I have a standing meeting with the managing director (William Heim) once a week," she said. "With his OK, I would like to bring different counselors in each week so that we get back to something we had started back in the days of Mayor (Tom) McMahon."
"It really does a lot to increase the communication and the ability to work together," Reed added.
Councilwoman Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz said Reed will be an effective leader.
"I think what's important moving forward, with all the transitions that we've had with city government, is that we need to have a steady hand at the helm to be able to really guide us," Goodman-Hinnershitz said.
"I think she can bring the leadership we need," the councilwoman said of Reed. "Right now, we need the strength here to move us ahead."