READING, Pa. – Reading City Council agreed Tuesday night to proceed with a vote next week to fill the vacant the position of council president.
The seat became vacant Dec. 31 with the resignation of newly sworn-in state Rep. Johanny Cepeda-Freytiz.
Councilwoman Donna Reed, who currently serves as vice president, said she is interested in the position.
"I would like to be considered for it because I think this is a time for continuity," Reed said. "Jeff (Waltman) set a high standard, and Johanny did a great job, and I would certainly like to continue in their footsteps."
Cepeda-Freytiz assumed the position last summer following the death of Waltman.
Councilwoman Melissa Ventura said that although she is not interested in the position, she wants the president to be someone who represents all councilmembers and considers everyone's ideas.
Ventura had expressed interest in being appointed vice president at the time Reed was appointed.
She said Tuesday that she would like to nominate herself for the vice president's position if it becomes available.
Reed was the only councilperson who expressed interest in becoming president.