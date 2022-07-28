CUMRU TWP., Pa. – "The thing is about today is that even though it happened, it was expected," one local investment expert said Wednesday, as the Federal Reserve raised interest rates yet again.
Tough economic times continue. This time, the interest rate was raised by 0.75 percentage point. In June, the Fed raised the rate by the same size.
"Their goal is maximum unemployment with low inflation," said Noah Brooks, director of investments at Good Life Companies in Cumru Township. "And we're at max unemployment, 3.6 unemployment rate. They need to make sure prices come down and stop increasing. I don't know that they can get them to come down, but they can stop the increases that are happening."
"Mortgages, cars, any consumer loans are going to be affected by this hike," Brooks said.
Unlike gas prices, which have come down a bit in recent weeks, interest rates are not likely to follow suit. In fact, financial experts say they're only likely to go up.
"The Federal Reserve is not going to stop until inflation is under control," Brooks said.
So, how soon can we expect inflation to get even somewhat under control?
"That's anybody's guess," Brooks said. "I would tell you that you'd probably start to see it moderate less than a year. But their goal is 2% inflation rate, and we don't expect that to happen for two or three years."
The inflation rate now? It's sitting at just over 9%.