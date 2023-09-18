It was an eventful ten hours for people in the Morgantown area of southern Berks County.

"It was quite the commotion," Robeson Township resident, George Trunk, said. "Our adrenaline was pumping like crazy, and just trying to sort everything out."

Around 8 p.m. Sunday, nine juveniles escaped from the Abraxas Academy Detention Center.

"These nine kids all banded together," Pennsylvania State Police Trooper, David Beohm, said. "They overtook two female staff at the prison to get the keys so they could get out of the door."

Beohm says the teens found a "weak spot" in the fencing and ran off. The nine juveniles were between the ages of 15 and 17, and were from Berks, Lehigh and Dauphin counties.

Around 5:45 a.m. Monday, Boehm says four of them went to a home on Oak Grove Road in Morgantown, Berks County, and surrendered.

The homeowner shared some of the doorbell camera footage with 69 News and said she called 911 immediately.

When asked if she spoke with the juveniles she said no, but that it was clear they were surrendering.

"They were done," Boehm said. "They were tired, they were cold. We went there, took them into custody."

Shortly after that, around 6:30, the remaining five teens were caught less than a mile from where the first group surrendered. They were in a stolen truck with a trailer attached.

"The vehicle stopped at Furnace Road and Mountz Road, where they took four into custody in the pickup truck. One took off in the field and was taken into custody shortly thereafter," Boehm said.

The field they took off in was in Robeson Township resident George Trunk's backyard.

"I looked out and here were boys running through the backyard across and following them were a few police officers and a few minutes later there were police cars in my field," Trunk said.

His girlfriend was getting ready to leave work when he says she started screaming saying she saw the juveniles running nearby.

George says the two of them followed the search for Danelo Cavalcante closely, so when they heard police warnings to lock up and keep your car keys with you, he followed that advice.

"We did go out and lock up the shop and lock all the vehicles and took the keys just in case, and lo and behold, here they were the next morning in my backyard. It was crazy."

The nine juveniles will all be facing escape charges.

Meanwhile, the five who were involved in stealing the truck will face misconduct charges.

