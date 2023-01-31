BERN TWP., Pa. – The doors of the Berks County Residential Center are officially closed. People could be seen moving boxes and chairs out of the Bern Township facility on its last day Tuesday.
The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency operated the center in Berks County since 2001, housing asylum seekers. The county, who owns the building, said in November that the contract with the federal government was ending.
"It's something I, along with a whole lot of others, have worked for for a very long time," said U.S. Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-PA 4th).
The center had been the focus of protests and faced criticism for its treatment of asylum seekers.
Dean said she does not know what the plan is for the building or the employees going forward. The lawmaker talked with former Gov. Tom Wolf about the center multiple times in past years when they were considering to whom to lease the property.
"I suggested that it could be a very valuable resource center for those struggling with mental illness or substance use disorder or addiction," Dean said.
"Some have talked about a community center, very badly needed in that area," she added.
Celine Schrier of the local nonprofit Berks Stands Up took part in many demonstrations held outside the center, which faced criticism for its handling of migrants.
"I would love to see it become a serious and meaningful resource for the community at large," she said.
Schrier tells us during canvassing, people in the community also expressed interest in replacing it with an opioid epidemic treatment center or a mental health facility.
The county said it is working with affected employees and also with various county departments to review potential options for its future.
69 News previously reached out to ICE regarding the center's final days. There has been no response.