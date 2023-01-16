READING, Pa. - An event at the DoubleTree by Hilton Monday aimed to inform and inspire area students by giving them a chance to speak with business owners.

"Becoming your best you" was the message for those that attended the career fair.

"Instead of making them work today, we gave the service to them, we provided the service, because Martin Luther King said we had to build our own, so we just tried to build our own here today," said event organizer, Crystal Gilmore Harris.

From landscapers to counselors, men and women spoke about their work during the career fair to give Reading and Muhlenberg High School students a chance to take a look at what the future could hold.

"A lot of these people here today, we see in the community, and we don't know what they do and it was great to talk with them today and find out what they do," said Senior at Reading High School, Amier Burdine.

Ellyssa Elliot, also a senior at Reading High School, said: "I see people that look like me that are successful, lawyers, helping the youth to end violence."

One of the business owners offering advice was Alexis Hallums, a bail bondsman and owner of Lex's Bail Bonds in Reading.

"You don't have to be successful by being an entertainer or athlete," he said. "You can be a local business owner and achieve whatever it is that you want to achieve."

Alexis is hoping his achievements hit home with these students and gives them the ability to look in the mirror and say: "I can and I will."

"You need to be able to see someone that looks like you that has a success level and be able to accomplish the things you want out of life," he continued.