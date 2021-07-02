A lot of businesses are still struggling to find workers even now that most COVID restrictions have been lifted.
So, the DoubleTree in Reading is getting really creative to keep attracting quality employees.
Guests at the DoubleTree Hotel have no idea they're in for a truly unique experience when they run into students from Albright College.
"I thought it was fantastic. I've never been serenaded by a man before, but i thought it was pretty fun, including the beautiful voice of the young lady and would I do it again? Absolutely!" said Chris Mitchell, a guest visiting from Houston.
"It's a lot of fun and it's very unexpected people are like 'oh wow, there's a piano sitting over there you know who's going to play it?' And I'm like 'I can' and they're like 'nooo' and i"m like 'yea I can,' and it kind of blows their mind a little!" recent Albright grad Veronica Jakubowski said.
They're part of a special program that hires the students to entertain the guests and get some experience in the hospitality industry, too.
"That you can get paid to not just serve the hotel and serve the guests within it, but paid to share your craft, your artistic craft, share that gift with others and I think that's what's so unique. That's what's so special. That's what's so beautiful," the DoubleTree's artistic director Nate Rothermel said.
"Honestly it's been one of the greatest experiences I've ever been through," Adrian Jacob said with a laugh.
"It's pretty awesome to be able to like sculpt the experience, because we're really on the ground floor of it, kind of. So, like really being able to create an experience with management and with the guests," Albright senior Logan Wintersteen said.
Right now it's just Albright students taking part in the pilot program, but the hotel hopes to broaden it in the future to other colleges and even high school kids. If you'd like more information on how to apply for the internship, you can email Nate Rothermel at Nate.Rothermel@hilton.com