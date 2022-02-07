READING, Pa. -- From the outset, it may look like just any job fair, with employers scattered inside the DoubleTree Hotel, but it's about what these employers may look past , to offer you a job.
'They are able to consider someone's past background or forgive someone's past background for hiring for the positions that they have," said Employment Development Specialist Kathleen Stone.
It's called the "Returning Citizens Career Fair" organized twice a year by the non-profit Berks Connections Pretrial Services, to help hire those who may have previous run-ins with the law.
"So the employers that are here understand that those coming through the door have some sort of record following them," Stone said.
Finding a job is just one of the many challenges that those on the end of the criminal justice system face.
"Starting with housing instability just the basics like identification so they can obtain a job. So we do a lot to work with our clients to break down those barriers." So we do a lot to work with our clients transportation is a huge barrier," she said.
Even with job fairs like these, everyone's situation is unique and it may not start with the first sit down meeting. But, as many can tell by the current world we live in - from manufacturing to home health care - it's a job seeker's market.
"These employers are hungry to meet individuals with a skill set." She said. "Are you willing and able and ready to come to work and that's all they can ask so if you're ready they're ready to meet you."