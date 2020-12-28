READING, Pa. - The DoubleTree Hotel wanted to find a way to help the scores of struggling restaurants, especially now, during an indoor dining shutdown. Recently, a light bulb illuminated over the head of hotel's general manager, Craig Poole.
"Craig was actually at a food court in Pittsburgh to see what's going on," said Daniel Hoch, the DoubleTree's director of food and beverage. "It hit him that perhaps we could help with doing a takeout food court and helping out local restaurants."
Starting next month, the hotel will host several restaurants on the second Sunday of every month, a food court of sorts for anyone wanting a bite to eat and some support to give.
"There's an entrance fee of $5," said Hoch. "That $5 goes directly to a GoFundMe account to go into the pockets of restaurant employees who are out of work."
The DoubleTree has had pop-up restaurants in its lobby in the past, but because indoor dining is not allowed right now, hotel officials said one restaurant can set up inside the lobby. Customers can get food and then walk outside, where they'll find under the canopy several other local restaurants that they can support.
"Peanut Bar, Saucony Creek, Nitro Bar, Say Cheese, two local wineries," said Hoch, naming a few participants.
The socially-distanced events will kick off Jan. 10.
"We gotta make change. We gotta do something about the situation we're in. We can't sit around and wait for a governor's order," said Hoch. "Restaurants helping restaurants, taking control of the situation."