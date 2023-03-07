ROBESON TWP., Pa. - On Tuesday, Douglas Metcalfe officially announced his candidacy for Berks County commissioner.

“Berks County is a wonderful place to live, work and play," said Metcalfe. "However, there is so much more we can do a create a better Berks County today and well into the future.”

Metcalfe touted his educational background and experience as a healthcare executive, nonprofit manager, community volunteer and elected official as qualifications that would make him a good fit for the role.

“I bring a strong and proven track record as an independent thinker, good listener, excellent querist, fair and honest broker, outstanding communicator and transparent negotiator," Metcalfe said.

Metcalfe, a Robeson Township resident, currently serves as an elected school director in the Twin Valley School District. He ran for the 128th Legislative District seat in the 2018 General Election where he lost to Rep. Mark Gillen.

The seat is currently held by Commissioner Lucine Sihelnik, who was appointed to the position by the Berks County Court of Common Pleas following the resignation of current county COO Kevin Barnhardt.

Sihelnik has stated she plans to finish Barnhardt's terms but will not seek reelection.