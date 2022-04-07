LOWER ALSACE TWP., Pa. -- More than 300 people are without power and two roads are closed due to downed utility poles and wires in Berks County.

Officials said Thursday Met-Ed has around 330 customers without power in Lower Alsace Township.

Downed wires in Lower Alsace Township

They said the estimated time of restoration is 2 p.m.

The incident has also closed Antietam and Angora Roads, which officials said they expect to be closed for an extended period of time.

Antietam Road is closed at Lewis Road and Carsonia Avenue, and Angora Road is closed at Hill Road, officials said.

Stay with 69 News for more updates.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you