LOWER ALSACE TWP., Pa. -- More than 300 people are without power and two roads are closed due to downed utility poles and wires in Berks County.
Officials said Thursday Met-Ed has around 330 customers without power in Lower Alsace Township.
They said the estimated time of restoration is 2 p.m.
The incident has also closed Antietam and Angora Roads, which officials said they expect to be closed for an extended period of time.
Antietam Road is closed at Lewis Road and Carsonia Avenue, and Angora Road is closed at Hill Road, officials said.
