RICHMOND TWP., Pa. – A section of Route 222 in Richmond Township was closed for hours after multiple poles with wires came down on the road.

Selena Purcell said she was at her home near Route 222 in Richmond Township when the wind picked up on Monday.

"All of a sudden, it just like came out of clear blue," said Purcell.

She said she saw a branch come down.

"I'm doing a lot of praying, you know, to keep everybody safe and hope this bad weather goes away," Purcell said.

Once the wind calmed down, she said she grabbed her umbrella and walked over to the shoulder of the road to see the aftermath.

"I had seen that there was telephone poles and wires down, and I thought, you know there were bad injuries going on," Purcell said.

"Additional information was eventually given to us as a tractor-trailer had some wires that eventually came down on top of the truck," said Fleetwood Police Chief Dale Ulshafer.

Purcell said she saw the wires on top of the tractor-trailer. She said she saw the truck driver walking over and had him sit down.

"I had comfort him a little bit, and I asked him if he was okay and stuff," she said.

Purcell tells 69 News the driver was shaken up. According to police, he was not hurt.

The affected stretch of Route 222 was shut down for hours as Met-Ed crews worked to fix downed lines. Authorities closed the road at Route 222 and Route 662, and Route 222 and Route 73. Detoured traffic was going through Fleetwood.

"It's complicated mostly because shutting down the highway is the easy part, but it's all the feeder roads that are getting traffic," Ulshafer said.

According to Met-Ed, there were about 500 customers in that area initially without power. That number was down to just under 200 later Monday night.

Ulshafer said crews are still looking into what caused the poles to come down. He said it looks like the wind is to blame.