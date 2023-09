SPRING TWP., Pa - State Hill Road is closed in Spring Township between Salem Road and the entrance to Walmart in Wyomissing due to downed wires in the roadway.

Officials say PPL has not provided an estimated timeline for the repairs but it is anticipated the road will be closed for an extended period of time.

PPL's online outage map shows approximately 500 customers out in the vicinity.

Police are asking people to please avoid the area.