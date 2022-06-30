READING, Pa. – As a new Alvernia University sign is unveiled — marking millions in the largest single donation the university has ever received — across the street, there's work being done, too.
"Figured we'd make it look better, you know," said Mark Koles, who works at Maria's Restaurant and Lounge. "Wanting people to come in."
The façade of Maria's is getting a facelift to attract more students.
"The whole downtown needs to be revived, you know," Koles said.
"We are running specials for the students now," Koles said, "that if they come over and show their student IDs, they can get discounts."
As Alvernia is on the receiving end of the biggest single donation in its history — with the school unveiling the name for its downtown Reading living-and-learning facility on Wednesday as the John R. Post Center at Reading CollegeTowne — the surrounding areas seem to be getting more attention.
"We got to be together to make it happen," said Martin Rosario, owner of 4th & Penn St. Restaurant.
Those behind both these restaurants say they want to eventually add outdoor seating to try to change.
"That's what we want to do," said Koles. "We want to put some tables out here once we get this all done. Put a couple tables out here, and see how it goes."
It's another big announcement from Alvernia as work continues to improve what’s in its orbit.
"Our students are customers waiting for your franchise, your retail outlet, your restaurant," said John Loyack, president of Alvernia University. "Now is the time to be coming to downtown Reading."