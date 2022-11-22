READING, Pa. – Downtown Reading came alive Tuesday night with the city's annual tree lighting.
City officials say the tree is a symbol of hope, kindness and compassion.
The yearly tradition came at a time when many people say they need the good spirit more than ever.
"I think it's a good thing, honestly," said Normaris Casimiro, who attends Reading High School. "It brings people together to show it's not always about the violence in Reading."
"Yes, the tree looks beautiful!" said 4-year-old Demilis Cardona of Muhlenberg.
Some say this year's annual tree lighting in Reading was about more than just the twinkling, bright lights and hot cocoa being served. Many of the people at the tree lighting say it's exactly what they needed to get into the holiday spirit.
"I brought my children out to watch the Christmas tree get lit up, to get in the Christmas spirit," said Kesha Martinez of Reading. "She smiled and laughed."
Holiday favorites rang out courtesy of the Salvation Army band, Reading High School's vocal company and the Reading Recreation Commission dance team.
This year, more than 200 people, young and old, packed Fifth and Penn streets to take part in the spirited tradition.
"This is probably double compared to last year. 2020... I don't remember. None of us do," laughed Bethany Ayers, sustainability manager with the City of Reading.
"It's nice to see that 'cause all you see is bad stuff which makes people not really like the city, so it's nice to have some spirit, some happiness," added Martinez.
"It's really nice seeing the community all packed up together, especially seeing the mayor doing prayers," said Cristina Aguilera, who attends Reading High School.
State Rep. Manny Guzman Jr. (D-127th District) spoke during the event. State Sen. Judy Schwank (D-11th District) also extended her well wishes to the community.
"Make sure you make time for everyone in your life to recharge," Schwank said during her speech.
City officials say a menorah will be lit next month.