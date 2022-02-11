Generic fire truck

RUSCOMBMANOR TWP., Pa. - Dozens of firefighters raced to Dreamland Park Drive in Ruscombmanor Township, Berks County when multiple calls came in that the house was engulfed in flames Friday night.

A fire official on scene said a person jumped from the second floor and has been taken to the hospital. There's no word on his condition.

One firefighter was hurt.

Tanker trucks were needed to get water to the scene. Neighbors told WFMZ's Ellen Kolodziej they could see the flames from a quarter mile away. 

