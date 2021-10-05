READING, Pa. - It's got a solid body, six strings, and is known for creating art.
"The fact that these things just don't appear, that there's planning, there's multiple designs before you reach the final design," said Reading Public Museum Curator Scott Schweigert.
But it's also a work of art in and of itself. More than 40 guitars are featured as part of the latest exhibit at the Reading Public Museum, "from Medieval to Metal."
"Some sort of iconic fenders, Gibson's, Martins, but then there's also a look at the history of the guitar, so all the way back to the Renaissance," Schweigert said.
From acoustic to electric -"the electric guitar was developed to make it louder and to get it to stand out with those other instruments," he said.
Clear cases hold a variety of gorgeous guitars and tell the story of the instrument itself. There's even a stage to take and pick one up yourself.
The exhibit also includes a unique display with local ties and a guitar on loan from the Martin Guitar factory.
"A contact from Martin Guitar put us in touch with the artist Robert Getzel, who is the designer and artist for some of their custom guitars," Schweigert said.
The custom designed Rock The Vote guitar was made for artist David Crosby. and it's just one of the many to take in and rock out at the museum.
"So if you're a guitar lover, if you're a music lover, this is a great show or pair of shows to come out and see," Schweigert said.
The exhibit runs through January.