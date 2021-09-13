READING, Pa. — Berks County's district attorney is sounding the alarm following a weekend during which dozens of people sought medical treatment for drug overdoses.
District Attorney John Adams said Reading Hospital in West Reading and St. Joseph Medical Center in Bern Township reported approximately 70 overdoses on Saturday and Sunday.
Preliminary toxicology reports show that the overdoses involved heroin, fentanyl and xylazine, Adams said.
The use of xylazine in the United States has steadily increased since 2015, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. Xylazine is a drug used by veterinarians, primarily on horses. It causes heavy sedation and is known on the street as "tranq" or "sleep cut," Adams said.
"We, as law enforcement, are combating this epidemic that has plagued our community with every resource available to us," Adams said. "However, we also need your help. It is critical that the community remain vigilant and check on family and friends who may be using these dangerous drugs."
Adams encouraged anyone with information that may help detectives with their investigations and possibly prevent other overdoses to contact his office or the West Reading or Reading police.
Tips can also be submitted to Crime Alert Berks County by calling 877-373-9913 or by texting 847411, starting the message with keyword alertberks.