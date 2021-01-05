READING, Pa. - The Berks County Community Foundation has made it easier for students to apply for any of the dozens of scholarships that it has available this year.
The foundation announced Tuesday that it is now accepting applications for more than 80 scholarships through a new single online application.
"Many of the scholarships are for Berks County students graduating from high school, but others support non-traditional students or students already in college or trade school," said Heidi Williamson, the BCCF's senior vice president for programs and initiatives.
The deadline to complete the scholarship application is March 15.
In 2020, the community foundation awarded more than $600,000 to 260 Berks County students. The BCCF said it expects similar numbers in 2021.
Since its inception in 1994, the foundation has awarded more than $10 million in scholarships, many of which were created by Berks County residents to support local students.