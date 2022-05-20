WEST LAWN, Pa. - A new Superintendent of Schools for the Wilson School District has been named.
The Wilson School Board announces the selection of Dr. Chris Trickett as the new Superintendent pending a final board vote scheduled for Monday, June 6.
Dr. Trickett succeeds Dr. Richard Faidley, who accepted a superintendent position in the Williston Basin School District, North Dakota.
Dr. Trickett has been employed by the Wilson School District since 2003 and is currently serving as
the Interim Superintendent.
Prior to serving in his current role, Dr. Trickett was the Assistant Superintendent of Secondary. He also previously held the position of Wilson High School Principal,
Director of Technology, and Wilson High School Assistant Principal.
He began his career at Wilson as a technology teacher.
Dr. Trickett received his B.S. in technology education from Millersville University and his master of education in classroom technology from Wilkes University. He received
his principal certification from Alvernia University in 2013 and received his doctorate in educational leadership from Immaculata University in 2019.
Dr. Trickett resides in Wernersville, PA with his wife,
Lisa, and their three children.
Pending the Board’s vote on June 6, Dr. Trickett will begin in his official role as Superintendent of Schools for the Wilson School District on July 1.