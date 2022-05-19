READING, PA – The Exeter Township Board of School Directors selected the District’s next Superintendent.
It was announced in a media release that Dr. Christy Haller will begin serving as the Superintendent of Exeter schools on July 1.
Dr. Haller has worked in the District for nearly 15 years, and currently serves as the District's Director of Human Resources, the release writes.
Prior to her role in central administration, she led Owatin Creek Elementary as its principal for a year and Lorane Elementary as its principal for 8 years.
Dr. Haller also served as an elementary and middle school teacher and administrator in the Reading School District for 11 years.
Dr. Haller earned her doctorate in Educational Leadership and her Letter of Eligibility from Immaculata University, and her master’s and principal certification from Alvernia University. She completed her undergraduate work in education at Kutztown University.
In addition to working in Exeter Township, Dr. Haller has lived in the township for 22 years and has three children. She is married to Dr. Christian Haller, an Exeter graduate and principal at Octorara Intermediate School.
The Exeter Township Board of School Directors selected Dr. Haller following a national search. She will replace Dr. Cynthia Mierzejewski, who has served as interim superintendent since Dr. Kimberly Minor’s departure from the district in February.