KUTZTOWN, Pa. — A painting on the wall of a home in Kutztown is expected to sell for as much as $50,000 because of who created the piece. The small gem was left behind by artist Keith Haring on the wall of his childhood bedroom.

Scott and Angela Garner have lived in the home on Whiteoak Street since 2004.

"When we saw it, we were pretty shocked and excited," Scott Garner said while speaking with 69 News about the upcoming auction.

The Garners were more than excited to learn one of the rooms contained a rare and iconic image. Haring left behind a piece special to him, an outline of "Radiant Baby," representing innocence, purity and goodness. It was likely painted during a visit to the home sometime before his death in 1990 at age 31 due to an AIDS-related illness.

"It was done in gold paint pen and it was right above the light switch," Angela described during a tour of the home.

The Garners knew they had something special on their hands and that it was something the world would want to see.

"We always kept this under glass because we just wanted to keep it protected, knowing that one day we would possibly have it removed from the home to share it with others," Angela continued.

The Garners said they wanted to enjoy the hidden gem for themselves but not forever.

"The thought was, 18 years ago, we would enjoy it for quite a long while, and then potentially when our son became college-age, we might take it to auction," said Scott.

"Radiant Baby" is ready for the spotlight. It was removed from the home and will go to auction, online first, ahead of a live auction on Sept. 14 with Rago Auctions.

"This doesn't just belong in our home," Angela continued. "We want to share it with someone that can really appreciate it or display it, maybe in a museum or private collector that could share it with someone else, a larger audience."

The piece will be sold with a letter of authenticity issued by Allen Haring, Keith's father, along with a cubbyhole unit built by Allen Haring for his four children and two posters from various exhibitions. The starting bid is $20,000.