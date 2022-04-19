WEAT READING, Pa. - A local band is set to take the stage in West Reading on Tuesday night for an album release show.
'Drew and The Blue' have been together since 2018 and on Tuesday they'll debut their first full album of original music.
The 3-piece band is influenced by a variety of rock and roll.
They say they have received a lot of support from local venues and other artists in the area.
69 News spoke to front man Drew West about his music.
"It's kind of what I live and breathe, to put original music out there. At least introduce something new to a new audience. However much I can put into the art world. Collectively, we all feel that way," said West.
The show starts at Nitro Bar at 9:00 p.m. There's no cover.
They'll have CD's available and their new music is also on all major streaming platforms.