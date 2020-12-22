WYOMISSING, Pa. - The Drexel University College of Medicine at Tower Health is taking shape in Wyomissing, with completion set for July.

"The hope would be that as students come out here and train out here, they will fall in love with the area and will hopefully stay in residencies," said Dr. Karen Restifo, the college's regional vice dean.

The medical school is the result of a partnership between Drexel University and Tower Health's Reading Hospital. It is a smaller, independent, four-year campus. Students who choose to attend will do their learning in Berks County.

"Drexel is very interested in community service and patient advocacy, so they will go out of the building to interact," said Restifo.

Tower Health - Drexel medical school under construction

She added that the medical school will benefit the community in many ways, including economically and through community service initiatives.

The state-of-the-art building includes a large anatomy lab, many small group rooms, and a simulation lab.

The hiring of faculty and staff will start in January.

"We're excited about the partnership with Tower and Reading Hospital," said Restifo. "It's a fantastic hospital, and the students are privileged to be able to go there and take care of patients."

