BERN TWP., Pa. — Employees of AMI are set up in Bern Township for a two-week pop-up COVID-19 testing site, which is open to anyone three and older.
"The process in itself takes about 5 minutes," said Larissa Gourdet, a nurse practitioner for AMI. "We put the data in the computer. We have swabbers here. You get swabbed, and the results come back within 3-5 days."
Berks is one of the five counties selected by the state this go-round for a testing site. The last time was in February.
Currently, infections, hospitalizations and intensive care cases are rising in Pennsylvania and some other states.
You don't have to have symptoms to get tested.
"It's just to control the spread of the infection," Gourdet explained.
At last count, just more than 73% of Pennsylvanians 18 and older are fully vaccinated, close to 3,200 people are hospitalized with the infection, and more than 33,000 have died.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health said it wants to continue to work with partners to make sure tests are accessible. It said up to 450 people can be tested per day at each site.
"If it's positive, you get a call, and if it's negative, they will send you an email," Gourdet said.
Testing is available Tuesday through Saturday through Dec. 11. Tuesday through Friday, testing is available from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Saturday, testing is available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The testing location is the parking lot of DirectLink Technologies on Route 183 in Bern Township. Enter the parking lot from Van Reed Road.