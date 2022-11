READING, Pa. -- Reading is taking a step back in time this weekend.

Jim Dietrich Park is hosting "Jurrassic Wonder."

It's a drive-thru event featuring an animatronic dinosaur show where dinosaurs come alive right before your eyes.

You can learn about each dinosaur while driving through by downloading a free educational audio tour on your cell phone.

This display is suitable for children 1 to 12 years of age.

It runs Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.