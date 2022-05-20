MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa. - A developer’s plan to build two restaurants near Kutztown has gotten an initial thumbs-down from Maxatawny Township planners.
The proposal, from Motus Equities of Wyomissing, would put two “quick serve” restaurants on 1.1 acres at Ivy League Drive and Kutztown Road East in Maxatawny, according to plans filed with the township.
But the proposal, which the township received April 11, does not identify the proposed establishments, and does not include a sketch plan for planners to review, as submissions normally would, township Code Enforcement Officer Christopher Paff told planners at a meeting Thursday.
Instead, the developers’ submission seeks variances from the township Zoning Hearing Board for relief from ordinances regarding parking areas.
Township zoners are scheduled to hear the matter at 6:30 p.m. May 31.
“We don’t know very much,” Paff told planners. “It’s odd because they haven’t come to the planning commission for it. They may be missing variances, and, in fact, I believe they are."
Planners voted unanimously to have township Secretary Jeri Wehr send a letter to the zoning hearing board saying planners are not in favor of the plans as submitted.
The property is directly across Kutztown Road from the entrance to the Giant Food Store Plaza. It’s adjacent to First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union.
On its website, Motus lists the property, as well as the 1-acre corner lot across Ivy League Drive, as available for lease.
The documents submitted to the township list Motus Equities as an equitable owner of the property. The owners are listed as Nicholas and Anna Prikis.
Efforts to reach the Prikises were unsuccessful.
Angela Cremer, marketing and communications coordinator for D&B Construction Group, which she identified as “the executives on the project,” said that at this time, “they want to wait to speak to it, since it’s pretty early in the process.”
Cremer confirmed that the project would be a restaurant, but declined to say what restaurants might be involved.
The application shows the project would be built on a 1.1-acre vacant lot that is zoned commercial.
Motus Equity says in its submission to the township that the site “is a corner lot, and as such has two front yards, which limits the area available for off-street parking. This condition is further exacerbated by the minimum required off-street loading space, and the vehicular stacking required for drive-thru service.
“Granting of the requested dimensional variances would ensure safe and efficient flow of vehicular and pedestrian access and movement. Granting of the requested dimensional variances would not permanently impair the appropriate use or development of adjacent properties, nor would it be detrimental to the public welfare.
“The configuration of the property, the requirement of two front yards, and the parking requirement for this proposed use creates a hardship in the development of the property for a permitted use. The relief requested is the minimum relief needed to comply with the parking requirements of the ordinance.”
Planning board member David Sobotka said the commercial district the site is in allows restaurants without drive-thrus. He said the application should be requesting conditional use.
The district also prohibits parking within any residential zone or dwelling, Sobotka said. “It sounds like it wouldn’t be in compliance with that, either,” because of proximity to adjoining residential areas, he said.
Board member Rob Reynolds said that could be solved by changing the orientation of the plan to put parking on the other side of the structure.