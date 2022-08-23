DOUGLASS TWP., Pa. — The driver accused of causing a fatal crash on Route 422 in Berks County earlier this year has been arrested on multiple charges.

Varun Kumar has been booked on charges that include homicide by vehicle while DUI, homicide by vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, and DUI, authorities announced Tuesday.

Kumar was driving east in the westbound lanes of 422 in Douglass Township on June 3, when his vehicle struck an oncoming car head-on, according to the police.

The driver of the car that was hit, Alisha Weglinski, 46, of Reading, died at the scene.

A third car clipped Kumar's vehicle, but its driver was not injured.

Weglinski was said to be a beloved preschool teacher at the YMCA's early learning center near Pottstown.