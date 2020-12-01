GREENWICH TWP., Pa. - State police have cited a tractor-trailer driver who was involved in a crash that tied up traffic for several hours on I-78.
The crash happened Monday afternoon in the westbound lanes just west of the Kutztown-Krumsville exit.
Authorities say the driver lost control on the wet road and slid into the concrete median. They say the force of the impact pushed the median into a tractor-trailer on the eastbound side of the highway.
That truck struck a car.
The first tractor-trailer crossed back over the westbound lanes and veered off the road and down an embankment.
No one was hurt.
The highway was closed for about six hours.