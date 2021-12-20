BERKS COUNTY, Pa . — It's been a devastating seven days in Berks County, with eight fatalities on the roads.
Five of last week's highway deaths were related to a construction zone and a subsequent crash on Interstate 78. Another happened on I-78, another crash involved a tractor-trailer on Route 222, and the most recent crash took the life of a 16-year-old boy on Saturday, after authorities said he lost control of his vehicle around a curve.
Patrick Slater, a driver's education teacher at Tulpehocken High School, said he tries to teach young drivers to expect the unexpected on the roads and to be aware of a number of different factors.
"A lot of them you can't control," Slater said. "The weather, the road conditions, the traffic, what other people do, how they're reacting to things, and then just try to do preventative driving."
Slater said the fatalities are all tragedies, but he tries to use real-life situations as a learning tool for the kids in his class.
"Usually, at the beginning of my classes, I'll pull a news story and I'll say, 'OK, look, this just happened over here. We all know that stretch of road. Here's what it looks like on Google Earth. What do you think happened?'"
He said he encourages his students to stay alert and focused and to try to avoid distractions so they can react appropriately.
"It's just hard when you read those stories, thinking somebody just made a mistake," Slater said. "It's tough that somebody just made a mistake, and now people have to deal with the fallout."