Route 61 crash near Perry Twp.
Tim Lind | 69 News

PERRY TWP., Pa. - State Police are investigating a crash on Route 61 that injured one driver.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. Monday near Perry Township just north of Shoemakersville.

One lane had been closed for about three hours.

