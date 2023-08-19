READING, Pa. -- A driver in the iconic Duryea Hillclimb race has been killed.

Reading police confirm a driver lost control and hit a tree during time trials.

The crash happened on Skyline Drive near Drenkel Field. The driver died at the scene.

Racing had been scheduled for the entire weekend.

It's unclear at this point if the event will continue tomorrow.

The hill climb has been a fixture in the community since 1951. It's part of the Pennsylvania Hill Climb Association Championship Series.

