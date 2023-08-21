READING, Pa. – Most of the people involved with the Duryea Hillclimb in Reading near the Pagoda knew the man who died in a crash at the event on Saturday, said Mike Daley, regional executive for Blue Mountain Region Sports Car Club of America.
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone," Daley said. "He was a fine gentleman."
The coroner has identified the man who died as 66-year-old Kihurani Gakuu of East Caln Township, Chester County.
"He was a good guy, very pleasant, happy to be here," Daley said of Gakuu. "He was like the rest of us — we're doing it because it's a camaraderie, it's a group thing."
There is now a makeshift memorial at the accident site between the Pagoda and Drenkel Field on Skyline Drive.
The Duryea Hillclimb dates back to 1951. It is a race Daley said has brought in many generations of families.
Event officials said what happened this past weekend is extremely uncommon.
"Between the Pagoda and first lookout, he crashed at a hill and became airborne," said Reading Police Capt. Christian Rothermel.
Rothermel said the driver lost control of the vehicle and was skidding sideways, according to witnesses.
"And while moving in that sideways direction, he struck a tree and was pronounced deceased at the scene," Rothermel said.
Organizers said the remainder of the Duryea Hillclimb was canceled following the accident.