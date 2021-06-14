JEFFERSON TWP., Pa. - A crash the shut down Route 183 for hours left one person dead.
It happened Monday in the area of Shartlesville Road and New Schafferstown Road.
The Berks County Coroner's Office announced that a 31-year-old man, believed to be from out-of-state, died in the crash on Route 183 in Jefferson Township, Berks County.
"We're investigating a fatal crash at this time," said State Trooper David Beohm.
The State Police said first responders were called to the scene of a crash at 10:30 a.m.
That is where they say the driver of a car, traveling in the northbound lane lost control and hit a bridge. The car was struck by a tractor-trailer a short time later.
"The car ended up going down into the embankment into the Northkill Creek," said Trooper Beohm.
Police say the driver of the car was killed.
"The driver of the truck was injured but refused medical treatment," said Trooper Beohm.
According to investigators, the trailer was filled with nuts and bolts.
"The impact was pretty heavy though because the engine in the big truck was knocked out of the truck," said Trooper Beohm.
The driver's identity still has not been released.
PennDOT tells us a bridge inspector was sent to inspect the bridge as well.