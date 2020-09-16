EXETER TWP., Pa. - A crash caused a vehicle and house fire in Exeter Township Tuesday night.
An SUV crashed into a mobile home in the Brice Villa park along Perkiomen Avenue shortly after 10 p.m., said Exeter Township police.
The vehicle, driven by a 61-year-old Birdsboro man, was going east in the 4700 block of Perkiomen Avenue when it crossed over the westbound lanes, went over an embankment and jumped the curb into the mobile home park, police said.
The SUV hit a home, and both the vehicle and home burst into flames.
Responding police officers and firefighters pulled the driver to safety, and he was taken to Reading Hospital with unknown injuries, police said.
There was a resident inside the home at the time of the crash, who was able to escape with minor injuries, police said.
Smoke poured from the home as firefighters worked to put out the fire.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.