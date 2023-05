UPPER TULPEHOCKEN TWP., Pa. - A gun was pulled and pointed during a road rage incident on Interstate 78 in Berks County.

State police say it happened around 10:15 a.m. Saturday on I-78 East near mile marker 19, in Upper Tulpehocken Township.

Police say a man driving a red Range Rover with dark tint pulled up next to a car and pointed a handgun at the other driver.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.