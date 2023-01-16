WYOMISSING, Pa - Imagine it’s late at night on a busy Berks highway, and all of a sudden, you hit something.

“I was coming down the bypass and I saw a couple cars on the shoulder and as I looked up, I saw a pile in the middle of the thru lane and before I could brake or move I ran over what I thought was a deer,” said William Bangs of Reading.

The Reading man is among others who police say inadvertently hit a man out on the eastbound side of Route 422 near Route 12 around 3:20 in the morning.

“I’m fine,” Bangs said. “ Just rattled. The car is completely totaled.”

Rattled, and wondering why. He’s not alone.

“There was three or four vehicles stopped,” said Bangs.

The horrifying overnight incident is something the man said he’s never experienced and never wants to again.

“We walked up on the scene and when I realized what that was, the officer said you don’t want to see this, go back to your car,” Bangs recalled.

Police are still investigating how the man got out there and what he was doing.

“We have no idea why he was there. It was dark, obviously three o clock in the morning, and certainly people aren’t looking for people on the roadway at three o clock in the morning,” said Detective Sergeant Paul Baur, with Wyomissing Police.

The man 69 News spoke with said the tragic image is etched in his mind.

“To see a human life, dead,” Bangs said. “It was pretty spooky.”