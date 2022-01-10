JEFFERSON TWP., Pa. — A 16-year-old girl was seriously injured Monday afternoon, when she lost control of her car and crashed on a rural road in Berks County.
The crash happened shortly before 3 p.m. on Summer Mountain Road, near Summer Hill Road, in Jefferson Township, west of Bernville.
According to the Pennsylvania State Police, the girl was heading east when her car went off the south side of the road and into the snow. It then traveled back across the road and into an embankment on the north side.
The impact then caused the car to go airborne and hit two trees. The car continued in the air until it hit a third tree, at which time the car landed on its roof on the road, the police said.
First responders freed the unresponsive driver from the car and rushed her to the trauma center at Reading Hospital, the police said. They had no update on her condition.