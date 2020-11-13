READING, Pa. - Authorities have obtained a warrant for the arrest of a Cambria County man in connection with a crash that killed a tow truck operator on Interstate 78 in Berks County over the summer.
Allen Putman, 29, of Johnstown, is facing charges that include homicide by vehicle while DUI.
Putman was under the influence of controlled substances when his vehicle struck Jeremy Laudenslager on the westbound side of I-78 in Bethel Township on July 21, according to Berks County District Attorney John Adams.
At the time, Laudenslager, a 29-year-old tow truck operator from Halifax, Dauphin County, was working a roadside assistance call on the shoulder of the highway, Adams said. He died at the scene.
Four people in Putman's car were taken to the hospital with injuries that the Pennsylvania State Police described as ranging from moderate to severe.
Anyone who knows of Putman's whereabouts can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Alert Berks County by texting 847411, starting the message with keyword alertberks, or by calling 877-373-9913. A cash reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.