Allen Putman graphic

Allen Putman

READING, Pa. - Authorities have obtained a warrant for the arrest of a Cambria County man in connection with a crash that killed a tow truck operator on Interstate 78 in Berks County over the summer.

Allen Putman, 29, of Johnstown, is facing charges that include homicide by vehicle while DUI.

Putman was under the influence of controlled substances when his vehicle struck Jeremy Laudenslager on the westbound side of I-78 in Bethel Township on July 21, according to Berks County District Attorney John Adams.

At the time, Laudenslager, a 29-year-old tow truck operator from Halifax, Dauphin County, was working a roadside assistance call on the shoulder of the highway, Adams said. He died at the scene.

Four people in Putman's car were taken to the hospital with injuries that the Pennsylvania State Police described as ranging from moderate to severe.

Anyone who knows of Putman's whereabouts can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Alert Berks County by texting 847411, starting the message with keyword alertberks, or by calling 877-373-9913. A cash reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

Crime Alert Berks County text-a-tip
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.