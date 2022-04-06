WYOMISSING, Pa. – It's a sign of the season out on area roadways.
"Yeah, it does because it kind of delays me a little bit, so now instead of a 45-minute drive, now I actually have to prepare myself like 15 minutes in advance," said Sylvia Padua of Wyomissing.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation says work on Route 222 between Reading Boulevard and Paper Mill Road in Wyomissing will begin Wednesday and will involve patching and paving, as well as work on the interchanges and area bridges. The $13.2 million project is expected to last until November.
Drivers are already making adjustments to their busy commutes in Berks and beyond as PennDOT crews begin warm weather road work.
"I think people are impatient, and they don't realize that there's something going on," said Tiffany Smith of Leesport, "and they use those two lanes and they try to get in front of people and that, I think, can be hazardous and cause accidents."
PennDOT representatives are reminding drivers to use caution coming through areas where workers are close to busy roads.
"We do want to stress to please slow down," said Ron Young, district press officer for PennDOT. "When the work zones are in effect, it is going to be on the (Route) 222 expressway, and there will be 45 mile per hour speed limits."
"When you come up to an interchange, if you're not getting on or off the interchange, just stay in the left lane if you can," said Young, "or if you're already in the right lane, just stay at a reasonable speed to allow traffic to merge."
As projects pick up on bridges around Berks, PennDOT could be using a fairly new system to monitor speeding in work zones.
"We can have them at this project if the staff sees an issue and wants to have them there with speeding, they can move them in there," Young said.
It's called automated work zone speed enforcement, and PennDOT says it will have signs in place to let drivers know that they're in the work zone.
PennDOT says you can check 511PA.com for the latest traffic info.