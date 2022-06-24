READING, Pa. - Reading is preparing for the return of a car race this weekend. The Pagoda Hillclimb is run by Blue Mountain Region Sports Car Club of America.
BMR also manages the Duryea Hillclimb. The Pagoda race is a shorter version of the Duryea run.
Drivers race around the lower half of the course and travel from City Park to the Pagoda. The track has nine turns with varying difficulties.
An organizer says it's a not a for-profit venture and is encouraging people to come out and watch the cars, and racing.
He says hill climbing requires drivers to be very accurate because there aren't any runoffs.
The timed runs are on Saturday and Sunday.
The annual Duryea Hillclimb is held in August 20-21 atop Mt. Penn.