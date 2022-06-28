S. HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. – Unpacked and up in the air — police are realizing the value of a particular piece of equipment in finding a missing person or pursuing a suspect: the drone.
"One of the big things you got to pay attention to is the airspace your flying through," said Alex Lupco, drone operator for Western Berks Fire Department. "As you mentioned, if it's not an area you're not familiar with, you got to watch for wires, tall trees."
"We are able to zoom in, see what the person's wearing to match it up with the police report," said Jared Renshaw, commissioner for the fire department.
As was the case Saturday, after police say 51-year-old Benny Carver, absconded from Wernersville Community Corrections Center, went to Salute Ristorante Italiano, where he works. He was told he wasn't working that day, and then things took a turn.
"At some point, pulled out a knife from the kitchen, began waving it around at employees, saying that he was going to kill the police if they came to that location," said South Heidelberg Township Police Chief Leon Grim.
Carver fled into a wooded area, and police pursued, along with a Western Berks Fire Department drone flying overhead. Carver lunged at police before he was hit with a stun gun. The drone proved invaluable in helping track him down.
"Whenever they went into a thicker brush, a thicker wood line, they were able to turn it over to the thermal camera," Renshaw explained.
According to the drone pilot for the Western Berks Fire Department, he can have the technology up in the air and assisting police in less than five minutes.
The drone recently had a spotlight added to it for nighttime work.
As for Carver, he's currently in custody facing multiple charges.
"Whether its a good guy or a bad guy, a person in distress, those are the cool moments where the technology comes to fruition and work and assist the operation, and have a positive outcome," Lupco said.