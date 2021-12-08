READING, Pa. — As eyes are busy scrolling the pages of books, users of the Reading Public Library system will soon have a new set of eyes helping to keep them a little safer.
The Berks County district attorney's office and the city of Reading awarded the library system more than $55,000 for new security cameras.
"I think this was a great use of our drug forfeiture funds to enhance our public library system," said District Attorney John Adams.
A big reason for the push for cameras has been drug activity in and around the library branches.
"Unfortunately, we have had some overdoses here," said Bronwen Gamble, the library system's executive director. "We've had one death. That was quite the wakeup call, and it is a sign of our times."
New, state-of-the-art security cameras will replace the 1990s-era camera system at all four of the library's branches. With cloud video storage, the library system can access footage from anywhere.
"Our current security camera system is so old that we cannot buy replacement parts, even on eBay," said Gamble.
"We think this is a great use of the funds we've taken from the bad drug dealers," Adams said, "and now we're putting it to good use."
Officials said the plans are to install the cameras in January or February.