SHILLINGTON, Pa — It's an even easier way to get something that could save a life.

"So next week, FDA-approved Narcan will be available over the counter so next week most of the pharmacies in U.S. will be able to carry Narcan and you can just walk over and get it without a prescription,” said Dipak Patel, owner of The Medicine Shoppe.

In response to ongoing opioid overdose deaths often linked to fentanyl, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved over-the-counter Narcan.

"Pennsylvania also have a coupon it brings your co-pay down to zero dollars so you could still do the fact that it's over the counter it makes it more easier for people to just pick it up and bring it out like you would pick up a Tylenol,” Patel said.

The medical community is hoping this gets it to even more people who need it — and could lessen the stigma surrounding it.

"They might be not comfortable asking for Narcan so if it's over the counter it'd be nice to just get it and not be ashamed to have one,” Patel said.

This latest medical move speaks to how big a problem the opioid crisis continues to be locally and across the country.

"If they went to that extent to get it approved there's differently a need for it and government officials they feel like it's not easily accessible,” Patel said.

According to the owner of the Medicine Shoppe in Shillington this is also a sign that the overall cost could be coming down for both private citizens and first responders. Also, your local pharmacist could show you how to use it.

"It's simple, it's a nasal spray,” Patel said. “If the first one doesn't then you can use the next one in five minutes.”